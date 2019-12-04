Home Nation

ED questions ex-Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda in land scam case

Hooda said the agency has registered a case against Hooda on the basis of the CBI FIR filed in January this year.

Published: 04th December 2019 03:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2019 03:54 PM   |  A+A-

Former Haryana CM and senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda

Former Haryana CM and senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

CHANDIGARH: Former Haryana Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Wednesday deposed before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in connection with Gurugram land scam case.

A senior ED official wishing not to be named said that Hooda is being questioned under sections of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in connection with Gurugram land scam case.

He said the agency has registered a case against Hooda on the basis of the CBI FIR filed in January this year.

In January 2019, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had filed a case against Hooda, senior bureaucrats and prominent builders for alleged cheating and forgery. The matter pertains to the sale of 95 per cent of 1,400 acres in Gurugram (sectors 58 to 63 and sectors 65 to 66) to private builders.

Hooda is also being investigated in another money laundering case involving Associate Journals Limited (AJL) for alleged irregularities in allotting land when he was Chief Minister.

The money laundering case pertains to the alleged irregularities in the re-allotment of a plot, located in Panchkula, to the AJL by the then Hooda government.

The AJL is controlled by senior Congress leaders, including members of the Gandhi family. The group runs the National Herald newspaper.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bhupinder Singh Hooda Hooda land scam case
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sivaganga MP Karti Chidambaram (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
My father was a victim of BJP's political vendetta: Karti Chidambaram
Chidambaram granted bail after 105 days, Singhvi welcomes SC decision
Gallery
Record temperatures - Temperatures in July 2019 were the hottest ever recorded globally at an average of 16.75 degrees Celsius (more than 62 Fahrenheit) for the planet, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced. A heatwave in Europe
From the longest flight to the smallest baby: 10 records set in 2019!
Argentine Lionel Messi poses with his six golden balls during the Ballon d'Or award ceremony in Paris. Messi said he hoped to carry on undimmed by age after claiming a record Golden Ball at the age of 32. (Photo | AP)
Ballon d'Or award photos: Messi bags sixth Golden Ball, Alisson wins Yachine award and Kopa Trophy for Matthijs de Ligt...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp