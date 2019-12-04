Home Nation

Fadnavis gets exemption from appearance in non-disclosure case, next hearing on January 4

The petitioner said Fadnavis did not appear before the court as he had 'pre-decided' to seek an exemption for appearance.

Published: 04th December 2019 06:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2019 07:39 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NAGPUR:  The case against former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, wherein he is accused of concealing information about two criminal matters against him in an election affidavit, would now be heard on January 4, 2020, a court in Nagpur said on Wednesday as Fadnavis sought an exemption from appearance before the court in the case.

The police had last week delivered summons, issued by a magistrate’s court in Nagpur, to Fadnavis in connection with the case. However, his counsel Uday Dable today requested the court to allow an exemption to the BJP leader from appearance in the case.

Following arguments from both the sides, Judicial Magistrate First Class S D Mehta’s court fixed January 4 as the next date of hearing.

According to Dable, Fadnavis could not be present in the court due to some “unavoidable work”. He also said that it is not Fadnavis’ intention to delay the trial and proceedings.

“He is not available today due to some unavoidable work. His identity is not disputed and he is properly represented by his counsel, and his absence would not hamper the proceedings of the court,” Dable said.

However, Nagpur-based lawyer Satish Uke, who earlier filed an application in the court seeking that criminal proceedings be initiated against Fadnavis, asked the court to issue a non-bailable warrant against the accused.

The petitioner said Fadnavis did not appear before the court as he had “pre-decided” to seek an exemption for appearance. He also cited a report published in a national daily on November 4 in which Fadnavis’ counsel stated that the BJP leader need not personally remain present on the date and can seek an extension. But, he has to personally come to the court and seek bail for himself on whichever date is subsequently fixed, Uke said quoting Fadnavis’ counsel.

Fadnavis is an MLA from Nagpur.

On November 1, the magistrate’s court restored Uke’s application seeking criminal proceedings against the BJP leader for alleged non-disclosure.

The Bombay High Court had upheld the lower court’s earlier order dismissing Uke’s plea. But the Supreme Court, on October 1, directed the magistrate’s court to go ahead with the application filed by Uke.

The magistrate’s court on November 4 said the case would be held as a summary criminal case, and issued notice.

Cases of cheating and forgery were filed against Fadnavis in 1996 and 1998, but charges were not framed in both the matters.

Uke alleged that Fadnavis did not disclose this information in his election affidavits.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis criminal cases non disclosure case
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch CCTV footage | Minor girl drives car over elderly man in Tirupur
Man assaults bank manager, tout at gunpoint for refusing to sanction loan
Gallery
Bollywood favorites put their best fashion foot forward while attending the latest edition of Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards on Tuesday. (Photo |Instagram, PTI)
Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aryan win big
Record temperatures - Temperatures in July 2019 were the hottest ever recorded globally at an average of 16.75 degrees Celsius (more than 62 Fahrenheit) for the planet, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced. A heatwave in Europe
From the longest flight to the smallest baby: 10 records set in 2019!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp