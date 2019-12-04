Fadnavis gets exemption from appearance in non-disclosure case, next hearing on January 4

By Express News Service

NAGPUR: The case against former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, wherein he is accused of concealing information about two criminal matters against him in an election affidavit, would now be heard on January 4, 2020, a court in Nagpur said on Wednesday as Fadnavis sought an exemption from appearance before the court in the case.

The police had last week delivered summons, issued by a magistrate’s court in Nagpur, to Fadnavis in connection with the case. However, his counsel Uday Dable today requested the court to allow an exemption to the BJP leader from appearance in the case.

Following arguments from both the sides, Judicial Magistrate First Class S D Mehta’s court fixed January 4 as the next date of hearing.

According to Dable, Fadnavis could not be present in the court due to some “unavoidable work”. He also said that it is not Fadnavis’ intention to delay the trial and proceedings.

“He is not available today due to some unavoidable work. His identity is not disputed and he is properly represented by his counsel, and his absence would not hamper the proceedings of the court,” Dable said.

However, Nagpur-based lawyer Satish Uke, who earlier filed an application in the court seeking that criminal proceedings be initiated against Fadnavis, asked the court to issue a non-bailable warrant against the accused.

The petitioner said Fadnavis did not appear before the court as he had “pre-decided” to seek an exemption for appearance. He also cited a report published in a national daily on November 4 in which Fadnavis’ counsel stated that the BJP leader need not personally remain present on the date and can seek an extension. But, he has to personally come to the court and seek bail for himself on whichever date is subsequently fixed, Uke said quoting Fadnavis’ counsel.

Fadnavis is an MLA from Nagpur.

On November 1, the magistrate’s court restored Uke’s application seeking criminal proceedings against the BJP leader for alleged non-disclosure.

The Bombay High Court had upheld the lower court’s earlier order dismissing Uke’s plea. But the Supreme Court, on October 1, directed the magistrate’s court to go ahead with the application filed by Uke.

The magistrate’s court on November 4 said the case would be held as a summary criminal case, and issued notice.

Cases of cheating and forgery were filed against Fadnavis in 1996 and 1998, but charges were not framed in both the matters.

Uke alleged that Fadnavis did not disclose this information in his election affidavits.