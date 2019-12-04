Home Nation

Fugitive godman Nithyananda to seek UN help for newly found nation 'Kailaasa'

It is being speculated that his petition is based on alleged threats to his life in India as he aims to practice and propagate Hinduism.

Self-styled godman Nithyananda (File Photo | EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Reports are doing the rounds about absconding godman Swami Nithyananda's legal team is hard at work on the draft of a petition to the UN seeking recognition for his "sovereign nation of Kailaasa".

On the run from the authorities in India for various crimes, Swami Nithyananda, whose whereabouts were a mystery, popped up in the media glare for establishing a "Hindu sovereign nation" for "dispossessed Hindus from around the world who lost the right to practice Hinduism authentically in their own countries."

Apparently purchasing an island off the coast of Ecuador, he christened it as "Kailaasa" and created a constitution, flag and emblem for it.

Ostensibly set up to nurture Sanatana Dharma, Kailasaa's objectives, as per its website, include the preservation, restoration and revival of an enlightened culture and civilisation based on authentic Hinduism.

Other lofty ideals and objectives of Kailaasa include universal free healthcare, free education for all, free food, and revival of a temple-based lifestyle.

Citizenship to the new "nation" is very selective and open only to people who are Nithyananda's devotees and must receive clearances from its "Prime Minister" and "Cabinet".

Kailaasa nation comes with its own passport which allows its holders "free entry in all eleven dimensions and fourteen lokas, including Kailaasa".

It will have its own currency too, and also accept crypto-currency, as per its website. Perhaps reflective of the times, while English, Sanskrit and Tamil are listed as official languages, Hindi does not make it to the list.

Over the years, the godman, whose real name is Rajasekharam and hails from Tamil Nadu, has frequently figured in the news - usually for the wrong reasons.

If, a few years ago it was for a viral video showcasing his peccadilloes with a south Indian actress, his tryst with the law escaped from the country for his alleged role in the wrongful confinement and sexual harassment of two young girls in Gujarat.

Even as the Indian government is grappling with the idea of making India a home for displaced Hindus, Nithyananda seems to be achieving it in one stroke!

