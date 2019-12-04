Home Nation

HC asks SIT if UP law student's allegations against Chinmayanand were probed

A bench of justices Manoj Mishra and V K Srivastava asked SIT to file an affidavit within a week, detailing the status of the probe into the Shahjahanpur woman's complaint.

Published: 04th December 2019 09:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2019 09:44 PM   |  A+A-

Former Union Minister Chinmayanand

Former Union Minister Chinmayanand (Photo | Facebook)

By PTI

ALLAHABAD: The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday asked the special investigation team if it probed the woman law student's complaint against BJP leader Swami Chinmayanad, registered at the Lodhi Road police station in New Delhi.

A bench of justices Manoj Mishra and V K Srivastava asked SIT to file an affidavit within a week, detailing the status of the probe into the Shahjahanpur woman's complaint against the BJP leader and fixed December 11 as the next date of hearing in the case.

The bench also asked the SIT to bring on record the manner in which the investigation, if any, was carried out by the SIT on allegations made by the law student.

The law student on September 5 had alleged in her application to the Lodhi Road Police Station that Chinmayanand had shot her obscene video in his mobile phone which he used to blackmail her.

The SIT, probing into woman law student's allegation of sexual harassment to her by former Union minister Swami Chinmayanand, has been submitting summary progress report on regular basis before the court on the court's direction.

Almost a month after being accused of the sexual harassment, Chinmanayand was arrested on September 20, 2019 by the SIT.

The SIT had also registered a case against victim and her three male friends, besides an unnamed person, on September 20 this year, alleging that they had tried to extort money from Chinmayanand.

TAGS
Swami Chinmayanad Allahabad High Court BJP
