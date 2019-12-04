Home Nation

Hurriyat activists behind stone-pelting in Kashmir: Government tells Rajya Sabha

Inputs indicate that illegal money is being sent through Hawala channels from across the border to finance terror-related activities.

Published: 04th December 2019 06:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2019 06:42 PM   |  A+A-

Stone pelting, pelting

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Separatist groups and activists who are part of the Hurriyat Conference have been behind stone-pelting incidents in the Kashmir Valley, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said on Wednesday.

Inputs indicate that illegal money is being sent through Hawala channels from across the border to finance terror-related activities, stone-pelting, and attack on security forces in Jammu and Kashmir, he said.

"Investigation has revealed that various separatist organizations and activists which are part of the Hurriyat have been behind the incidents of stone-pelting in the Kashmir Valley," the minister said in a written reply in Rajya Sabha.

The National Investigation Agency has charge-sheeted 18 people in terror funding cases so far, Reddy said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir stone pelting rajya sabha
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch CCTV footage | Minor girl drives car over elderly man in Tirupur
Man assaults bank manager, tout at gunpoint for refusing to sanction loan
Gallery
Bollywood favorites put their best fashion foot forward while attending the latest edition of Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards on Tuesday. (Photo |Instagram, PTI)
Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aryan win big
Record temperatures - Temperatures in July 2019 were the hottest ever recorded globally at an average of 16.75 degrees Celsius (more than 62 Fahrenheit) for the planet, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced. A heatwave in Europe
From the longest flight to the smallest baby: 10 records set in 2019!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp