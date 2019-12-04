I'm not a rubber stamp or post office: Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar

By IANS

KOLKATA: Firing a fresh salvo at the West Bengal government over the adjournment of the state Assembly session, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday said he was "neither a rubber stamp nor a post office", and was obligated to scrutinise bills in the light of the Constitution.

The Governor's comments through his social media posts came a day after Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee, in an unprecedented action, adjourned the House for two days saying bills scheduled to be placed before the members were yet to get the green signal from Dhankhar.

In a hard-hitting response soon after the Speaker's announcement, the Raj Bhavan had denied any delay on the part of the Governor and said the pending bills were on account of "lack of input or response" from the respective Departments.

"For the delay in nod the only responsibility is that of the Government that looks for alibis and cover that is exposed by facts," Dhankhar said.

Continuing in the same vein, Dhankhar on Wednesday expressed concern over the delay on the part of the government.

"As Governor, I follow the script and tune of the Constitution and cannot blindly take a call. I am neither a rubber-stamp nor a post office. I am obligated to scrutinise the bills in the light of the Constitution and act without delay. Concerned at delay by government on this," he said.

The Governor called the government narrative that he delayed nod to the bills "hollow", saying: "Government is in slow motion and Governor not a rubber stamp is the issue. The boot is on the other leg."

Meanwhile, with the Assembly in recess, the governor said he would visit the Assembly on Thursday to know about the building and its facilities.

In a communication to the Speaker, the Governor said he would also visit its library.