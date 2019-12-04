Home Nation

I'm not a rubber stamp or post office: Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar

His comments through his social media posts came a day after Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee adjourned the House for two days saying bills to be placed were yet to get green signal from him.

Published: 04th December 2019 07:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2019 07:38 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo | PTI)

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

KOLKATA: Firing a fresh salvo at the West Bengal government over the adjournment of the state Assembly session, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday said he was "neither a rubber stamp nor a post office", and was obligated to scrutinise bills in the light of the Constitution.

The Governor's comments through his social media posts came a day after Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee, in an unprecedented action, adjourned the House for two days saying bills scheduled to be placed before the members were yet to get the green signal from Dhankhar.

In a hard-hitting response soon after the Speaker's announcement, the Raj Bhavan had denied any delay on the part of the Governor and said the pending bills were on account of "lack of input or response" from the respective Departments.

ALSO READ: Policy paralysis in West Bengal's higher education system, says Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar

"For the delay in nod the only responsibility is that of the Government that looks for alibis and cover that is exposed by facts," Dhankhar said.

Continuing in the same vein, Dhankhar on Wednesday expressed concern over the delay on the part of the government.

"As Governor, I follow the script and tune of the Constitution and cannot blindly take a call. I am neither a rubber-stamp nor a post office. I am obligated to scrutinise the bills in the light of the Constitution and act without delay. Concerned at delay by government on this," he said.

The Governor called the government narrative that he delayed nod to the bills "hollow", saying: "Government is in slow motion and Governor not a rubber stamp is the issue. The boot is on the other leg."

Meanwhile, with the Assembly in recess, the governor said he would visit the Assembly on Thursday to know about the building and its facilities.

In a communication to the Speaker, the Governor said he would also visit its library.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jagdeep Dhankhar West Bengal
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Onion price hike: Congress MPs stage protest in Parliament premises
On Jayalalithaa's death anniversary, AIADMK takes out peace rally
Gallery
Bollywood favorites put their best fashion foot forward while attending the latest edition of Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards on Tuesday. (Photo |Instagram, PTI)
Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aryan win big
Record temperatures - Temperatures in July 2019 were the hottest ever recorded globally at an average of 16.75 degrees Celsius (more than 62 Fahrenheit) for the planet, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced. A heatwave in Europe
From the longest flight to the smallest baby: 10 records set in 2019!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp