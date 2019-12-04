India, Sweden to set up healthcare centre

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India and Sweden on Tuesday decided to set up a healthcare innovation centre to promote research on non- communicable diseases and help Indian start-ups in the sector, senior officials said.

“This year marks 10 years of India-Sweden cooperation in healthcare. And on Tuesday, AIIMS, Delhi; AIIMS, Jodhpur, and the Swedish Trade Commissioner’s Office in Delhi decided to set up a healthcare innovation centre,” Niclas Jacobson, a senior official in Sweden’s ministry of health and social affairs said.

The announcement was made in the presence of Swedish King Carl XVI Gustaf and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The Memorandum of Intent (MoI) was signed by AIIMS Delhi finance director Randeep Guleria, AIIMS Jodhpur Director Sanjeev Misra and Swedish Trade Commissioner in New Delhi Anders Wickberg.

Swedish State Secretary to the Minister for Health and Social Affairs Maja Fjaestad said the cooperation between India and Sweden has “grown in strength” over the past decade. “This year also marks Sweden-India Year of Health and we are excited about the road ahead in this partnership,” she said.