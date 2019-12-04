Home Nation

J&K saw most peaceful festive season in decades, Shah is most kind-hearted Home Minister: Jitendra Singh

Participating in the debate on Demands for Grants, Hasnain Masoodi (NC) said political leaders have been put under house arrest and internet shutdown is creating problems for students.

Published: 04th December 2019 10:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2019 10:09 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government on Wednesday rejected claims by a National Conference member in Lok Sabha about the situation in Kashmir, saying the region witnessed one of the most peaceful festive seasons in decades.

Participating in the debate on Demands for Grants, Hasnain Masoodi (NC) said political leaders have been put under house arrest and internet shutdown is creating problems for students, entrepreneurs and professionals.

After a brief exchange of words between the opposition and the treasury benches on the situation in the Valley, Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office Jitendra Singh intervened saying the region has remained by and large peaceful following the scrapping of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

On the issue of detention of leaders, including Farooq Abdullah, he said Sheikh Abdullah was kept in house arrest some 2,000 km away in Kodaikanal (Tamil Nadu).

But Farooq Abdullah is staying in his house, he said while asserting that Amit Shah "is the most kind-hearted Home Minister".

ALSO READ | Hurriyat activists behind stone-pelting in Kashmir: Government tells Rajya Sabha

Masoodi demanded that people be allowed to offer prayers at the grave of Sheikh Abdullah on his birth anniversary on Thursday.

Singh said the area has seen one of the most peaceful festive seasons in the last 20-30 years.

"You have seen the videos of how the Sunday market is crowded," he said.

Referring to internet shutdown, the minister said it has helped security forces liquidate terrorists.

Earlier, during the course of the debate, B Mahtab (BJD) said that normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir does not end with Farooq Abdullah and political leaders.

Normalcy will be restored once the Kashmiri pandits, who were driven out of the Valley, return to their homes, he said, adding they too deserve justice.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jitendra Singh Amit Shah Article 370
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Onion price hike: Congress MPs stage protest in Parliament premises
On Jayalalithaa's death anniversary, AIADMK takes out peace rally
Gallery
Bollywood favorites put their best fashion foot forward while attending the latest edition of Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards on Tuesday. (Photo |Instagram, PTI)
Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aryan win big
Record temperatures - Temperatures in July 2019 were the hottest ever recorded globally at an average of 16.75 degrees Celsius (more than 62 Fahrenheit) for the planet, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced. A heatwave in Europe
From the longest flight to the smallest baby: 10 records set in 2019!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp