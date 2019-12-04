Home Nation

Maharashtra team to study Rajasthan farm loan waiver scheme

The Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance government led by Uddhav Thackeray in its common minimum program has promised to waive loans of farmers.

Published: 04th December 2019 07:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2019 07:34 PM   |  A+A-

paddy fields, farmers, paddy

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

JAIPUR: A six-member team from Maharashtra will be visiting Jaipur to study the state government's farm loan waiver scheme, a senior official said.

The Maharashtra government has also decided to waive loans of farmers on the lines of Rajasthan, state cooperatives registrar Neeraj K. Pawan said.

Pawan further noted that Cooperatives Principal Secretary of Maharashtra, Abha Shukla, Principal Secretary, Information Technology SVR Srinivas, Agriculture Secretary, Eknath Dawale will be part of the six-member study team, who will be in Jaipur on December 5.

The team would study the loan waiver scheme implemented in the state for effective and transparent implementation.

The Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance government led by Uddhav Thackeray in its common minimum program has promised to waive loans of farmers.

Managing Director of the Apex Bank Inder Singh said Rajasthan has waived crop loans of about Rs 8,000 crore as on November 30, 2018 which benefited 20.

30 lakh farmers.

The present state government has provided loan waiver of Rs 15,000 crore through the scheme in the year 2018 and 2019.

He said Rajasthan has decided to waive loans of Rs 2 lakh of financially troubled marginal and small farmers taken from Central Cooperative Banks and Bhumi Vikas Bank as of November 30, 2018.

The decision will free about 4 lakh bighas of land of nearly 70,000 farmers of the state.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maharashtra Rajasthan farm loan waiver
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Onion price hike: Congress MPs stage protest in Parliament premises
On Jayalalithaa's death anniversary, AIADMK takes out peace rally
Gallery
Bollywood favorites put their best fashion foot forward while attending the latest edition of Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards on Tuesday. (Photo |Instagram, PTI)
Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aryan win big
Record temperatures - Temperatures in July 2019 were the hottest ever recorded globally at an average of 16.75 degrees Celsius (more than 62 Fahrenheit) for the planet, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced. A heatwave in Europe
From the longest flight to the smallest baby: 10 records set in 2019!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp