Once out of office, even PM Modi will not get SPG cover: Union Minister Amit Shah

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Tuesday said there was no political vendetta related to removal of SPG cover of the Gandhi family and that the safety of the entire 130 crore people of the country was important for the government. Replying to the debate on the SPG (Amendment) Bill in the Rajya Sabha, Shah said security cannot be a status symbol and that the move to bring the Bill was aimed at delinking threat perception from SPG cover.

“We have made provisions that even Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after he ceases to be PM for five years, will not get the SPG cover,” Shah told the Upper House as many members raised concerns the Gandhi family’s security. The House passed the Bill while Congress MPs staged a walkout. “Four amendments were made to SPG Act in the past but this 5th amendment is not because of Gandhi family because review was done even before this Bill was brought and their SPG cover was removed. Now they are provided with the CRPF Z-plus security. It is the highest security anyone can get,” Shah said.

Replying to CPI MP Binoy Viswam, who alleged political behind bringing the legislation, Shah said: “You have no rights to talk about political vendetta as 120 BJP/RSS workers have been killed in Kerala because of political vendetta and no inquiry has been done by the Communist government in the state.”

Targeting the Congress, Shah said many former PMs were not extended the SPG cover and when the SPG protection of Manmohan Singh was removed, there was no protest by the party. “Law should be same for everyone,” the minister added.

