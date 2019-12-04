Review plea: Have not sacked Rajeev Dhavan, clarifies Jamiat Ulama-Hind

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A day after a review petition was filed by Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind in the Supreme Court challenging the Ayodhya verdict, senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan on Tuesday put out a social media post saying he had been sacked by the Muslim side in one of the cases and he was not associated with the filing of the first review petition.

Later in the day, the Jamiat Ulama-Hind (JUH) legal adviser clarified that the senior advocate had not been removed from the case. Advocate Shahid Nadeem posted on Facebook that it was a misunderstanding and the JUH had not sacked Dhavan from the case. “I being the legal adviser of Jamiat-Ulama-e-Hind with utmost sincerity make this statement that neither Jamiat nor advocate on record (AoR) Ejaz Maqbool sacked Senior Advocate Dr Rajeev Dhawan Sir,” he posted .

Earlier, Dhavan had posted on social media, “Just been sacked from the Babri case by AoR Ejaz Maqbool who was representing the Jamiat. Have sent formal letter accepting the sacking without demur. No longer involved in the review or the case.” Maqbool is the AoR for the review petition filed Monday. He claimed Dhavan was at his dentist’s clinic and therefore, he could not be consulted before filing of the petition.