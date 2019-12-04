Home Nation

School girl gang-raped by CRPF jawan, three others in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur

The accused had called the girl's mother on Monday night at 10 pm but when the girl came out of her house, they forced her into their vehicle.

By PTI

MIRZAPUR: A 15-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and gang-raped by four men, including a CRPF jawan in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Monday night when the high school student was allegedly called by one of the accused, who along with three others took her to a forest and gang-raped her, they said.

An FIR was registered by the victim's father on Tuesday at Haliya police station under various sections including Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Inspector Davidar Shukla said.

He said the accused had called the girl's mother on Monday night at 10 pm but when the girl came out of her house, they forced her in their vehicle and drove towards Halia forest.

Seeing this, the villagers informed the police.

When the accused were returning with the girl a few hours later, police caught them and took the five including the victim to the police station, he said.

Those arrested include Mahendra Kumar Yadav, a CRPF jawan, Ganesh Prasad Bind, Lovkush Pal and Jai Prakash Maurya, who is said to be the son of a former jailor.

Mirzapur Superintendent of Police Dharamveer Singh said the four accused and the victim will be sent for medical examination.

The matter is being probed, he added.

