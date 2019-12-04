Home Nation

Second charred body of woman recovered in Bihar in less than 24 hours

A senior cop said both the women appear to have been killed by the same gang of criminals although their bodies were dumped in different places.

Published: 04th December 2019 04:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2019 04:36 PM

Rape, Sexual Assault

For representational purposes

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Less than 24 hours after the recovery of the charred body of an unidentified woman in Buxar district, police in Bihar recovered the body of yet another unidentified woman, burnt beyond recognition, from a deserted spot in Samastipur district on Wednesday. 

Samastipur police said the body was recovered from a wetland known as Dardari Chaur under the Warisnagar police station limits. It is suspected that the victim was killed elsewhere and dumped there to divert the police investigation. SHO of Warisganj PS Prashanjay Kumar said the woman's clothes had been burnt along with her body up to her knees. Police said the process of establishing the identity of the deceased has begun and the postmortem report is awaited. 

As soon as the news was received, hundreds of locals assembled and vented their anger against the failure of policing in the state. Expressing dismay over such incidents happening in Bihar, state women's commission chairperson Dilmani Mishra said, "It seems that police in the state have become helpless as crimes against women are going beyond control." Former CM Rabri Devi also lamented the spurt in such crimes in the state. 

A team of forensic experts has been rushed to Samastipur to gather clues from the spot. A senior cop said both the women appear to have been killed by the same gang of criminals although their bodies were dumped in different places. As per official figures, 1165 cases of rapes have been registered in Bihar between January and September this year, besides 268 cases of domestic violence. No breakthrough has been made so far in the Buxar rape cum murder case.  

