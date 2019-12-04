Home Nation

Two hotel managers get six months sentence for thrashing bus driver, conductor

The accused, both working as managers of a hotel, threatened and abused the bus driver and conductor.

Published: 04th December 2019 12:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2019 12:22 PM   |  A+A-

Jail

For representational purposes

By PTI

THANE: A court here in Maharashtra has awarded six months' imprisonment to two hotel managers for thrashing the driver and conductor of a BEST bus and threatening to set the vehicle ablaze.

District Judge Shailendra Tambe, in his order last week, also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 each on the two accused, Sharad Shetty (30) and Ramesh Shetty (42), both residents of Nerul area in Navi Mumbai.

The court pronounced them guilty under IPC Sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace, 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention).

Additional Public Prosecutor Sandhya Jadhav told the court that on February 28, 2015, Mehboob Shaikh was driving a bus of the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) from Ghatkopar (in neighbouring Mumbai) to Nerul.

As the bus arrived near the Nerul bus depot, the two motorcycle-borne accused stopped in front of it, entered the vehicle and thrashed Shaikh and conductor Sandip Erande.

The accused, both working as managers of a hotel, also threatened and abused the bus driver and conductor.

They also threatened to set the bus afire, the prosecution told the court.

Later, the bus driver and conductor lodged a police complaint following which the two accused were arrested.

In his order, the judge observed that the offence was of "serious nature".

The prosecution proved all charges against the accused beyond a reasonable doubt, he added.

The reason behind the offence was not mentioned in the court order.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shailendra Tambe Nerul bus depot crime Navi Mumbai crime
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sivaganga MP Karti Chidambaram (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
My father was a victim of BJP's political vendetta: Karti Chidambaram
Chidambaram granted bail after 105 days, Singhvi welcomes SC decision
Gallery
Record temperatures - Temperatures in July 2019 were the hottest ever recorded globally at an average of 16.75 degrees Celsius (more than 62 Fahrenheit) for the planet, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced. A heatwave in Europe
From the longest flight to the smallest baby: 10 records set in 2019!
Argentine Lionel Messi poses with his six golden balls during the Ballon d'Or award ceremony in Paris. Messi said he hoped to carry on undimmed by age after claiming a record Golden Ball at the age of 32. (Photo | AP)
Ballon d'Or award photos: Messi bags sixth Golden Ball, Alisson wins Yachine award and Kopa Trophy for Matthijs de Ligt...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp