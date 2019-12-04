Home Nation

Union Minister Smriti Irani's old onion tweet causes mirth

Even as high onion prices continued to make consumers teary-eyed, Twitter users had fun over an old tweet by BJP leader Smriti Irani.

Published: 04th December 2019

Union Minister Smriti Irani

Union Minister Smriti Irani (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Even as high onion prices continued to make consumers teary-eyed, Twitter users on Wednesday had fun over an old tweet by BJP leader Smriti Irani.

One user posted Irani's tweet from December 2010, when her party was in the opposition, and wrote: "Old tweets are so funny." Irani's tweet on @smritiirani read: "Income Tax department is keeping a watch on all high-value transactions... don't buy onions :-)."

ALSO READ: West Bengal orders 800 tonne imported onion as prices inch closer to Rs 150 per kg

#OnionPrices soon trended on Twitter, garnering 1,165 tweets. One user replied to @smritiirani: "How? Please tell us?"

Twitterati also posted memes on the issue, with one putting out a clipping of an old speech by Narendra Modi. One meme pertained to the use of an onion as company logo, with the caption: "After seeing onion prices, Apple want to change its logo in India".

ALSO READ: Onions price at all-time high, stocks from Afghanistan to reach Punjab in few days

One post read: "Each onion comes with a chip embedded in it... also reason why it's expensive."

One user took a jibe at the government: "Nobody cares nowadays even if one purchases MPs and MLAs. Thanks to Modi government".

One comment read: "Onion pakoda sellers beware!" One user said: "True. We have stopped buying onions and the fake stories... Have you???"

