Chhattisgarh Haj Committee chairman arrested by police for consuming liquor in public

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: In a major embarrassment, the Chairman of the Chhattisgarh Haj Committee was taken into custody by the police for allegedly consuming liquor in a public place at Bilaspur district about 125 km east of Raipur.

According to the Bilaspur superintendent of police Prashant Agarwal, a campaign has been initiated in the district against the offenders who are consuming liquor in public place, which is forbidden by law.

“It’s though a bailable offense”, he added.

The State Haj Committee Chairman Syed Saifuddin, who is also a BJP leader, was among the six persons who were arrested and fined for consuming liquor in public place, said a police officer posted in Tarbahar police station where the reported crime was recorded in the general police diary ‘Roznamcha’.

They were penalised under the provision of Section 36 of the Excise Act. So far over 60 people have been apprehended across the Bilaspur district.

Muslim leaders felt offended following the police detaining Saifuddin along with others for “consuming liquor” in public place.

“Haj Committee is revered organisation that the people hold in high esteem. And it equally holds for the position of its chairman. It’s a shameful act. The chairman should at least be concerned about the gravity of his position. We pray to Almighty for him to return to the right path”, said Mohammed Ali Farooqi, a noted religious scholar based in Raipur.