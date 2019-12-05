Home Nation

Citizenship Amendment Bill divisive, against secular Constitution: Mayawati

She said her party believes that if the central govt takes right decisions in the interest of the country and people's interest, it would rise above party politics and support them.

Published: 05th December 2019 06:33 PM

Mayawati

BSP chief Mayawati (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: BSP president Mayawati on Thursday described the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill as unconstitutional and divisive, and demanded that it be sent to a parliamentary committee for review.

"The Citizenship Amendment Bill cleared by the central cabinet is both unconstitutional and divisive," Mayawati told reporters here.

"Citizenship in the name of religion and discrimination in the name of the religion of the citizens through it is totally against the basic structure of the humanitarian and secular Constitution of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar," the BSP leader said.

READ| Redrafted Citizenship Amendment Bill may exclude three north-east states

On Wednesday, the Union cabinet had cleared the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill that seeks to grant citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan if they faced religious persecution there.

"Instead of forcing this bill, like demonetisation and GST, the central government should review it," she said.

"It should be sent to a parliamentary committee for better deliberations so that this bill could come before people in a proper manner that is in consonance with the Constitution".

The BSP president pointed out that her party believes that if the central government takes right decisions in the interest of the country and people's interest, it would rise above party politics and support them.

Mayawati welcomed the extension of reservation for the SC/STs for another 10 years in the legislature and requested the government to fill the backlog of the posts reserved for these sections in the central and state governments by launching a drive.

She also rooted for reservation for these sections in private sector.

