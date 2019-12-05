Home Nation

Congress, IUML give adjournment motion notice in LS over ITBP personnel killing

On Wednesday, an ITBP soldier deployed in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur opened fire, killing five of his colleagues before shooting himself dead.

Published: 05th December 2019 11:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2019 11:58 AM   |  A+A-

Lok Sabha

The lower House of Parliament (Photo| Screengrab)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Congress and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) on Thursday gave an Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over a recent incident involving the killing of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel.

On Wednesday, an ITBP soldier deployed in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur opened fire, killing five of his colleagues before shooting himself dead. Constable Masud-ul-Rahman who hailed from West Bengal's Nadia allegedly opened fire and later committed suicide by shooting himself.

READ | ITBP jawan kills 5 colleagues amid scuffle, then turns gun on self in Chhattisgarh

"Five jawans died on the spot. And one of the three injured succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital. A total of six jawans of the 45th Battalion of ITBP, which was deployed in Narayanpur, Chhattisgarh died in the incident," Vivek Pandey, PRO of the ITBP told ANI.

Amongst the dead are two head constables - Mahendra Singh, Daljit Singh and four constables Masudul Rahman, Surjit Sarkar, Biswaroop Mahtoo, Bijeesh.The incident also left some ITBP personnel injured.

Two constables- S B Ullas and Sitaram Doon- are currently undergoing treatment at a hospital. The ITBP, in a statement, clarified that Masud-ul-Rahman opened fire upon colleagues before shooting himself.No cross-firing or neutralising was done by his colleagues, the ITBP added."Directions have been given for investigation," the PRO added. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Congress IUML Kadenar ITBP base ITBP jawan suicide Lok Sabha adjournment motion
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Onion price hike: Congress MPs stage protest in Parliament premises
On Jayalalithaa's death anniversary, AIADMK takes out peace rally
Gallery
Bollywood favorites put their best fashion foot forward while attending the latest edition of Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards on Tuesday. (Photo |Instagram, PTI)
Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aryan win big
Record temperatures - Temperatures in July 2019 were the hottest ever recorded globally at an average of 16.75 degrees Celsius (more than 62 Fahrenheit) for the planet, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced. A heatwave in Europe
From the longest flight to the smallest baby: 10 records set in 2019!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp