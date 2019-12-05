Cops opt for forensic help to nail down UP necrophile

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: After arresting the necrophile Naziruddin, 28, from Azamgarh on Tuesday, the Uttar Pradesh police is now planning to rope in forensic and legal experts to ensure the strictest punishment and fast trial of the sex maniac who has committed horrific crimes including the murder of a couple and their child.

As per the police authorities, multiple forensic evidence and electronic gadgets used by the criminal were collected from the site of the crime. The evidence has been sent to Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), Lucknow for examination to nail the culprit during the trial, said the senior police officials. The case will be placed in the fast track court.

Even independent legal counsels are also being roped in the investigation to ensure a solid charge sheet against the accused of the trial, said the police.