Dehradun diary

In a first in India, a Ganga Centralised Aqualabs will be established at the Wildlife Institute of India in Dehradun to preserve aquatic life in the Ganga.

By Vineet Upadhyay
In a first in India, a Ganga Centralised Aqualabs will be established at the Wildlife Institute of India in Dehradun to preserve aquatic life in the Ganga. The lab will be used to preserve genes of each species found in the river. It will also record baseline data of the river facing threats due to pollution and several other anthropological factors. The lab will help in recording and studying gene pools of species, water quality analysis and geo-spatial database of the river to divert resources to find solutions to problems.

The Uttarakhand government has backed out on its proposal to notify the Nandhaur Wildlife Sanctuary as a tiger reserve. The sanctuary spans 269.96 square kilometres and happens to be part of Terai Arc Landscape. The state government, in 2017, proposed before the National Tiger Conservation Authority to notify the sanctuary as a tiger reserve after which the NTCA gave them a nod. Following the development, in 2018 the proposal was approved by state wildlife board chaired by chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat. Last week, in 14th state wildlife board meeting the CM, rejected the proposal. Officials from the state forest department said that the proposal was dropped in the wake of discontent among the people living in the vicinity of the sanctuary.

The Uttarakhand government is planning to launch a satellite channel, Sanskrit TV, to promote the language. Titled SS- Sanskrit evam Sanskriti, the channel will be run by the Uttarakhand Sanskrit Academy in Haridwar and on a PPP model. The channel will stream prayer ceremonies at popular Hindu shrines such as Char Dham and telecast mythological plays. Plans also include the telecast of seminars and debates from Sanskrit institutions across the country. The academy was established by the Department of Sanskrit Education in 2002 to promote the language.

A helpline to prevent suicides was launched in Dehradun. The toll-free number will counsel people to not take the fatal step once they call and seek help. Psychiatrists present at the launch said that suicidal tendencies, depression can be tackled without killing self. By the estimates by different agencies, government and private, over 800,000 people die due to suicide every year and it has been the second leading cause of death among 15 to 29 year olds. Experts said that helplines and institutions play an important role to prevent suicide.

