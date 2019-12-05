Home Nation

Early morning road mishap kills 9 in Madhya Pradesh, over 20 injured

Bus from Jabalpur to Sidhi rams into stationary truck amid dense early morning fog in Rewa district.

Published: 05th December 2019 10:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2019 10:54 AM

A private bus rammed into a stationery bus killing 9 in Madhya Pradesh. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

Bhopal: At least nine passengers, including three women and a child, died on the spot while 22 others were hurt, many of them critically, when the bus they were travelling in rammed into a stationary truck in Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh early on Thursday.

The fatal mishap happened on the Gurh Bypass road under Gurh police station area (550 km from Bhopal), when the private bus on the way from Jabalpur to Sidhi district rammed into a stationary truck parked on roadside at around 6 am.

Nine persons were killed on the spot and the injured have been rushed to the Sanjay Gandhi Medical College Hospital in Rewa town, where many are stated critical.

With many of the injured being in serious condition, the casualty figure might increase.

According to Rewa district police superintendent Abid Khan, though the actual reason of the mishap is yet to be established fully, dense early morning fog having been behind the accident seems possible. The driver of the bus, however, is missing since the mishap.

