Home Nation

Jharkhand polls: Campaigning ends for second phase

There are a total of 260 candidates in the fray including 29 women.

Published: 05th December 2019 07:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2019 07:09 PM   |  A+A-

Voters

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

RANCHI: The campaigning for the second of the five-phase Jharkhand assembly elections scheduled to be held on Saturday ended on Thursday, officials said.

Of the 20 seats, polling will take place from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on 18 seats, and from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on two seats -- East Jamshedpur and West Jamshedpur.

Sixteen of the 20 seats are reserved for Scheduled Tribe (ST) and one for Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates.

There are a total of 260 candidates in the fray including 29 women.

The highest number of candidates are in East Jamshedpur and West Jamshedpur with 20 on each seat while Seraikela has the least number - seven candidates.

The second phase of the Jharkhand assembly polls will decide the fate of heavyweights in the state.

The constituencies comprise all 14 seats in the Kolhan division and another 6 in South Chottanagpur division. Kolhan is a stronghold of the JMM if the results of 2014 are taken into consideration. Despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "wave", JMM had won eight seats.

The focus is on the Jamshedpur East seat from where Chief Minister Raghubar Das is contesting. He is pitted against his old cabinet colleague Saryu Rai and Congress spokesperson Gaurabh Vallabh.

The 20 seats which will go to the polls in this phase are in Maoist infested areas.

In the second phase, besides Chief Minister Raghubar Das, more than half of the candidates in the fray are VIPs.

Jharkhand Assembly Speaker Dinesh Oraon, Urban Development Minister Neelkanth Singh Munda, Water Resources Minister Ramchandra Sahis, former Cabinet Minister Saryu Rai and state BJP president Laxman Giluwa are in the fray.

Jailed Maoist commander Kunadan Pahan is contesting from the Tamar assembly seat.

The BJP has fielded its candidates on 20 seats which include 2 female candidates, the Congress has pitted 6 candidates, the AJSU 12 candidates including 2 women contenders, the JVM 20 candidates including 4 female candidates and the JMM 14 contenders including one woman candidate.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jharkhand assembly polls
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People standing in queues to buy onions. (Photo | G Satyanarayana)
Andhra Pradesh: Demand for subsidised onions cause stampede like situation
This class 11 student wins praise for translating 's speech in Malayalam
Gallery
The four accused in the rape-murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad were gunned down by the police in the wee hours on Friday at the very spot where the victim's charred body had earlier been found. The incident, which created shock and horror,
 All accused in Hyderabad vet rape-murder case shot dead by police: Nirbhaya's mother to Shashi Tharoor, here are the reactions
Bollywood favorites put their best fashion foot forward while attending the latest edition of Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards on Tuesday. (Photo |Instagram, PTI)
Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aryan win big
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp