Home Nation

Maharashtra man forced to 'marry' woman in ICU after she attempts suicide

On November 27, the woman consumed poison and was rushed to a hospital and admitted to ICU.

Published: 05th December 2019 09:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2019 09:48 PM   |  A+A-

Wedding, marriage

For representational purposes

By PTI

PUNE: A man was forced to marry a woman, with whom he had allegedly had a relationship, in the ICU of a hospital at Chakan in Pune district after she tried to end her life, the police said on Thursday.

The woman subsequently filed a case of rape against Suraj Nalavade, who is now untraceable.

The woman had claimed that Nalavade had forced her to have a physical relationship with him.

"When she asked him to marry her, he allegedly refused, saying she was from a lower caste," said an official of Chakan police station.

On November 27, the woman consumed poison and was rushed to a hospital and admitted to ICU.

"Some members of a little-known local outfit caught hold of Nalavade on the same day and took him to the ICU. They forced him to `marry' her by exchanging garlands," the official said.

Three days later, Nalavade disappeared, snapping all contact with the woman.

Two days ago, the woman filed a case of rape under IPC section 376 and under relevant provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against him.

Further probe is on, the police official said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People standing in queues to buy onions. (Photo | G Satyanarayana)
Andhra Pradesh: Demand for subsidised onions cause stampede like situation
This class 11 student wins praise for translating 's speech in Malayalam
Gallery
The four accused in the rape-murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad were gunned down by the police in the wee hours on Friday at the very spot where the victim's charred body had earlier been found. The incident, which created shock and horror,
 All accused in Hyderabad vet rape-murder case shot dead by police: Nirbhaya's mother to Shashi Tharoor, here are the reactions
Bollywood favorites put their best fashion foot forward while attending the latest edition of Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards on Tuesday. (Photo |Instagram, PTI)
Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aryan win big
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp