Home Nation

Pakistan apprehends 18 Indian fishermen, seizes three boats off Gujarat coast

The PMSA apprehended the fishermen near the international maritime boundary line (IMBL) in the Arabian sea off Jakhau coast of Kutch district.

Published: 05th December 2019 09:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2019 09:44 PM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)

By PTI

PORBANDAR: The Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) on Wednesday apprehended 18 Indian fishermen and seized three fishing boats off the Gujarat coast, a fishermen's association said here on Thursday.

The PMSA apprehended the fishermen near the international maritime boundary line (IMBL) in the Arabian sea off Jakhau coast of Kutch district, said Porbandar Fishermen Boat Association president Jivan Jungi.

"We have learned that all 18 fishermen and their three boats were taken to Karachi port today. This is the first incident of apprehension by the Pakistani authorities after the new fishing season started on August 15," he said.

Two fishing boats, carrying six and seven fishermen, respectively, had set sail from Okha port in the last week of November, while a Jakhau-registered boat, carrying five fishermen, had started out on December 1, said Jungi.

The PMSA often captures Indian fishermen off Gujarat coast, accusing them of having entered into the Pakistani waters.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pakistan Maritime Security Agency Indian Fishermen Arrest
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People standing in queues to buy onions. (Photo | G Satyanarayana)
Andhra Pradesh: Demand for subsidised onions cause stampede like situation
This class 11 student wins praise for translating 's speech in Malayalam
Gallery
The four accused in the rape-murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad were gunned down by the police in the wee hours on Friday at the very spot where the victim's charred body had earlier been found. The incident, which created shock and horror,
 All accused in Hyderabad vet rape-murder case shot dead by police: Nirbhaya's mother to Shashi Tharoor, here are the reactions
Bollywood favorites put their best fashion foot forward while attending the latest edition of Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards on Tuesday. (Photo |Instagram, PTI)
Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aryan win big
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp