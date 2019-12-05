Home Nation

Rs 193 crore spent to renovate and repair bungalows of MPs in 4 years: Govt

He said the extent of renovation required is based on the actual condition of the building.

Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government has spent Rs 193 crore to renovate and repair bungalows of MPs in the last four years, Lok Sabha was informed on Thursday.

In a written response to a question, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that there is no expenditure limit prescribed for such renovation and repair of residences of Members of Parliament by Central Public Works Department (CPWD).

"During the last three years and current year, an expenditure of Rs 193 crore has been incurred on renovation/repair of residences of Members of Parliament. Flat type-wise expenditure details are not maintained," the minister said.

