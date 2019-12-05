Home Nation

Security beefed up in Ayodhya ahead of Babri Masjid demolition anniversary

Ayodhya SSP Ashish Tiwari said the entire district had been divided into four zones, 10 sectors and 14 sub-sectors.

Policemen stand guard outside Terhi Bazaar Masjid on the eve of the 27th anniversary of the Babri Masjid demolition in Ayodhya Thursday Dec. 5 2019. (Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: In the wake of 27th anniversary of Babri demolition, the first after the deliverance of the crucial Supreme Court’s November 9 verdict over the vexed issue, police in the temple town, adjacent Faizabad and other adjoining districts, are on high alert. The Babri demolition anniversary falls on December 6. 

In the temple town, security is spruced up on the lines of the arrangements made for November 9, the day apex court had delivered its verdict on 2.77-acre title suit related to Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute.

According to Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) PV Ramasastry, the security plan for December 6 would be a continuation of the plan devised for November 9. He added that all the precautions taken by the police administration and Ayodhya district administration on the judgement day would remain in place as it is on Friday, December 6.

Ayodhya SSP Ashish Tiwari said the entire district had been divided into four zones, 10 sectors and 14 sub-sectors. 

"The zone is headed by an additional superintendent of police (ASP), while the sector is under the supervision of a deputy superintendent of police (DySP). The sub-sectors are taken care of by SHO-level police officials," he said, adding that intensive checking was being carried out.

As per the SSP, as many as 78 sandbag posts were set up with armed cops posted there. Barriers were put in place to regulate traffic. As many as 269 police pickets were erected in the sensitive areas of the temple town as December 6 happened to be the Friday, when the Muslim offer namaz five times during the day.

The SSP added that 305 troublemakers had been identified and action was being initiated against them. Besides, nine quick response teams (QRT) were also deployed across the temple town.

READ| Inspection visits to Ayodhya site stopped after SC verdict, Muslim litigants complain

"To combat any emergency situation, five arresting parties have been formed in addition to 10 temporary jails," he said, adding that anti-sabotage teams were checking hotels, dharamshalas and other public places.

He said people had been appealed to immediately inform police about any suspicious activity or people.

The public had also been asked not to fall prey to any rumour-mongering and maintain harmony, he said.

"Stress has been laid on confidence-building measures," the SSP said, adding that they had contacted saints, traders and academics in this regards.

