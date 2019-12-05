Security caught napping as man walks up to Punjab CM with complaint at investors summit

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

SAS NAGAR (MOHALI): In a serious security lapse, a man walked up to Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh during his interactive session on the inaugural day of the Progressive Punjab Investors Summit (PPIS) at the Indian School of Business here.

Sources said that the person was identified as Amandeep Singh of Trivedi Camp in Derabassi who narrated his problem to the CM for a couple of minutes. He handed over certain documents to Amarinder from below the stage before being whisked away by the security personnel.

However, Amarinder asked his security persons to let him wait till the end of the session, after which he met Amandeep to hear his grievance. Amandeep complained that while a case relating to his shop in Derabassi was still pending in court, a property dealer had dispossessed him of the same and locked him out.

Taking cognizance of the grievance of the youth, Amarinder ordered the Mohali SSP and DC to investigate his complaint and take suitable action. Amarinder decided to help the youth and immediately directed SSP Kuldeep Chahal and DC Girish Dayalan to restore the shop, reportedly belonging to the Waqf Board, to Amandeep after verifying the facts.

Meanwhile, in view of the apparent breach of security involved, the Chief Minister’s Principal Secretary Suresh Kumar, who was also present at the session venue, has sought a detailed report into the incident to identify the security lapse, if any, and take suitable action.