Home Nation

Trinamool Congress says it will oppose NRC, Citizenship Bill

TMC secretary-general leader and state Parliamentary Affairs Minister Partha Chatterjee said the party will oppose NRC tooth and nail.

Published: 05th December 2019 10:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2019 10:21 PM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The ruling Trinamool Congress on Thursday asserted that the party will oppose the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill which is likely to be placed in Parliament next week and the implementation of the NRC exercise in the state.

TMC secretary-general leader and state Parliamentary Affairs Minister Partha Chatterjee said the party will oppose NRC tooth and nail.

"Our party supremo has said the party will never allow the NRC in West Bengal. The CAB is against the basic principles of our Constitution. How can someone be given citizenship on the basis of religion?" Chatterjee said.

He said the party is not in favour of division on the basis of religion, he said.

The CAB seeks to amend the Citizenship Act, 1955, in order to grant Indian nationality to Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians, who come to India due to religious persecution in Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan even if they don't possess proper documents.

The indigenous people of the Northeastern states fear that the entry of these people will endanger their identity and livelihood.

The publication of the final updated NRC (National Register of Citizens) in Assam, which left out 19.6 lakh people who allegedly include a large number of Hindus, has changed the political narrative of West Bengal, with the TMC appearing to be in an advantageous position over the BJP.

The BJP scored a duck in the by-elections held recently to three assembly seats, which were the saffron party's first electoral tussle with the TMC in the state since its impressive performance in the Lok Sabha polls.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Partha Chatterjee Trinamool Congress NRC Citizenship Bill
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People standing in queues to buy onions. (Photo | G Satyanarayana)
Andhra Pradesh: Demand for subsidised onions cause stampede like situation
This class 11 student wins praise for translating 's speech in Malayalam
Gallery
The four accused in the rape-murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad were gunned down by the police in the wee hours on Friday at the very spot where the victim's charred body had earlier been found. The incident, which created shock and horror,
 All accused in Hyderabad vet rape-murder case shot dead by police: Nirbhaya's mother to Shashi Tharoor, here are the reactions
Bollywood favorites put their best fashion foot forward while attending the latest edition of Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards on Tuesday. (Photo |Instagram, PTI)
Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aryan win big
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp