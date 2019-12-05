Home Nation

Uddhav Thackeray to receive PM Modi in Pune ahead of DGs' conference

This will their first meeting after Thackeray quit the NDA front under BJP and joined hands with the NCP and the Congress to form Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in the state.

Published: 05th December 2019 09:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2019 09:30 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi with Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

PM Narendra Modi with Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo| PTI)

By Abhijit Mulye
Express News Service

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will receive Prime Minister Modi at Pune airport ahead of the Director General’s conference on Friday. 

This will their first meeting after Thackeray quit the NDA front under BJP and joined hands with the NCP and the Congress to form Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in the state.

“CM Thackeray shall receive PM Modi at Pune airport,” said a senior officer from the protocol department of the state government. 

“However, we don’t know whether he will then accompany the PM to Raj Bhavan or whether they have any meeting scheduled during the day,” the officer added.

PM Modi had congratulated Thackeray after he took the oath of office and secrecy at Shivaji Park last week, while Thackeray too had said that he will soon go to Delhi to meet his “elder brother” apparently mocking Modi’s mention of Thackeray as “younger brother” during public rallies in Maharashtra.

Thackeray would greet Modi on the backdrop of his Cabinet overturning several of previous Devendra Fadnavis government’s decisions including revoking state guarantee granted to some of the sugar mills owned by BJP leaders and scrapping stamp duty waiver for an RSS-linked institute.

Thackeray government had revoked state guarantee given to Vaidyanath Cooperative Sugar Mill controlled by Pankaja Munde, Bhima factory run by Dhananjay Mandlik, Warna factory controlled by Vinay Kore and Shiromani factory managed by Kalyan Kale.

Collectively the guarantee is to the tune of Rs 310 crore granted. It was given for securing loans from the National Cooperative Development Corporation. It was approved during the last month of Devendra Fadnavis government in the office.

While scrapping them, the government said that they were given under certain conditions, including that there should be no NPAs and there must be a positive net worth and were revoked since the units had not met conditions.

A total of 34 decisions of Fadnavis government were reviewed by Thackeray during a cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

After the review, a decision was taken to revoke stamp duty waiver given to Nagpur-based Research for Resurgence Foundation.

The institute is founded by Bharatiya Shikshan Mandal – an educational trust affiliated to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). The duty waiver was to the tune of 1.5 crores.

Meanwhile, the PMO is said to have taken seriously complains regarding misappropriation of funds in the work of offshore Shivaji Memorial and has asked the Maharashtra CM to file a report about it.

An RTI activist had lodged a complaint with the PMO about alleged corruption in the project and the PMO had sent the letter to the CMO on November 29, sources have said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Uddhav Thackeray PM Modi Congress NCP BJP Shiv Sena
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People standing in queues to buy onions. (Photo | G Satyanarayana)
Andhra Pradesh: Demand for subsidised onions cause stampede like situation
This class 11 student wins praise for translating 's speech in Malayalam
Gallery
The four accused in the rape-murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad were gunned down by the police in the wee hours on Friday at the very spot where the victim's charred body had earlier been found. The incident, which created shock and horror,
 All accused in Hyderabad vet rape-murder case shot dead by police: Nirbhaya's mother to Shashi Tharoor, here are the reactions
Bollywood favorites put their best fashion foot forward while attending the latest edition of Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards on Tuesday. (Photo |Instagram, PTI)
Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aryan win big
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp