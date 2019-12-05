Unnao rape survivor set ablaze on way to court, battles for life at Delhi hospital

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A rape survivor in Unnao, who was set ablaze on Thursday morning, was airlifted from Lucknow to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi for treatment through a green corridor. The ambulance carrying the survivor covered a distance of 13 km from the airport to Safdarjung Hospital in 18 minutes.

On Thursday morning, the 23-year-old was on her way to a court in Rae Bareli when she was set ablaze by five men, including two accused of raping her. Already in flames, the victim started running for help. Some eyewitnesses saw her and informed the police.

She has suffered from almost 90 per cent burns. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognizance of the incident and directed officials to visit the spot and submit a report to him. The police have arrested all the five persons. The two rape accused had recently been released from jail on bail.

Narrating her tale of woes, in a statement given to Sub Divisional Magistrate Dayashankar Pathak, the victim said that as she reached near her house, Harishankar Trivedi, Ram Kishore Trivedi, Umesh Bajpai, Shivam Trivedi and Shubham Trivedi attacked her and set her afire.

She said that Shivam and Shubham were the accused who had raped her in December 2018 by abducting her. Dr Sunil Gupta, Medical Superintendent at Safdarjung Hospital said, “The survivor has been brought in at Safdarjung and we have admitted her in the ICU. We have all the latest technology to offer her the best healthcare. We will provide whatever is needed.” Gupta noted that the HOD of Burns and Plastic Surgery department has been alerted and a team of doctors from the department is taking care of the rape survivor.

It’s jungleraj: Congress

The incident has brought the spotlight back on UP’s Yogi Adityanath government. “The incident is the result of prevailing ‘jungleraj’ in UP,” the Congress tweeted on Thursday. AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also slammed the Yogi government’s record on law and order.