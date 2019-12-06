Home Nation

Bait of marriage helps cops bust two gangs in Madhya Pradesh

Woman cop turns would-be bride to nab inter-state criminal in Bundelkhand, while male cop turns would-be groom to nab members of Looteri Dulhan gang in Barwani.

Published: 06th December 2019 01:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2019 01:01 AM   |  A+A-

Wedding, marriage

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Bait of marriage has helped the Madhya Pradesh police bust two gangs within a span of a week.

Last month an inter-state criminal Balkrishna Chaubey was arrested after a three-year-long chase in adjoining Uttar Pradesh – due to an MP policewoman sub inspector’s matrimonial offer, which was actually a ploy to nab the wanted criminal.

Police sub-inspector Madhavi Agnihotri, in-charge of the Garroli police outpost in MP’s Chhtarpur district’s Naugaon block, was assigned by her superiors the task to track and nab Chaubey.

Aged around 28, sub-inspector Madhavi turned a labourer Radha on the social media and sent a matrimonial proposal to 55-year-old Chaubey. The elusive criminal fell in the matrimonial trap and accepted her offer to come on a date at a temple in Bijori village in adjoining UP.

Once at the temple, the dreaded criminal wanted in over 15 cases of crime fell in the trap and was nabbed by the cops hiding near the temple, after which the woman cop spilled the beans, announcing ‘Radha Aa Gayi.’

Around a week later, a Looteri Dulhan (runaway bride) gang was busted in Barwani district in a similar manner.

Four members of the gang led by Barwani native Veeru Sharma (38) had duped young bachelors in MP and Rajasthan were nabbed by the Barwani district police led by police station in-charge Rajesh Yadav on December 3.

The gang had duped a family in Pithampur town of Dhar district by marrying their son with a young gang member Kiran, who escaped with Rs 40,000 cash and jewellery after marriage last month.

Acting on the complaint of the victim family, the Barwani Kotwali cops devised a ploy to trap the gang. One of the members of the police team was made would-be groom, who approached the gang leader Veeru Sharma for getting married.

The gang leader fell in the police team’s trap and agreed to come with other members of the gang to show the girl to would-be groom. Once the gang members arrived at the place, one of the woman members of the gang Sunita Bai, who was the mother of would-be bride Kiran, asked the groom’s family (all cops) to pay Rs 50,000 for engagement.

“The cops subsequently pounced on all four gang members, including gang leader Veeru Sharma, the young woman Kiran Pawar and her mother and aunt and arrested them,” Barwani district police superintendent DR Teniwar said.

