Better late than never, says Jaya Bachchan on Hyderabad encounter

NEW DELHI: Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan on Friday described the killing of the four men accused of the gang rape and murder of a veterinarian in Telangana as "long overdue".

Reacting to a question on the 'encounter' in the Parliament premises, Bachchan said: "Der aaye, durust aaye. der aaye, bohot der aaye (Better late than never)".

Earlier, Bachchan said in parliament that not just naming and shaming, but perhaps lynching, though too extreme, would be the only way to put an end for once and all to such crimes against women.

"If you have not been able to provide security then leave it to the public to give judgement. Those who failed to provide security and those who committed the crime should be exposed in public, and then let people decide," Bachchan had said.

According to the police, all the four were being taken to the scene of the crime, where the charred body of the doctor was found, when they allegedly attempted to escape.

"The accused Mohammed Arif, Naveen, Shiva and Chennakeshavulu were killed at Chatanpally, Shadnagar today in the wee hours, between 3 am and 6 am. I have reached the spot and further details will be revealed," Cyberabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar said.

The four accused were arrested and lodged in high-security cells at Cherlapally Central Jail in Hyderabad.

DCP Shamshabad Prakash Reddy said, "Cyberabad Police had brought the accused persons to the crime spot for re-construction of the sequence of events. The accused snatched weapon and fired at the police. In self-defence the police fired back, in which the accused were killed."

Police said that the veterinarian was brutally raped and killed by the accused who burned her body in Shamshabad area on November 27. Her charred body was recovered on November 28.