Currently there is no menopause policy for women employees in government, private sectors: Union minister Smriti Irani

Consultations with stakeholders and experts and careful consideration of all aspects of the matter is required, the Union Women and Child Development Minister said.

Published: 06th December 2019 05:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2019 05:10 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Smriti Irani

Union Minister Smriti Irani (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government has no menopause policy for women employees in government and private sectors, Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani said in Lok Sabha on Friday.

The minister said before taking any decision on the issue of formulation of menopause policy for women employees in government and private sectors, consultations with stakeholders and experts and careful consideration of all aspects of the matter is required.

Irani said firm research findings relating to the subject area of physical and mental stress faced by such women employees as a result of menopause, may also be required.

"Currently there is no menopause policy for women employees in government and private sectors," she said during Question Hour.

The minister said menopause is a normal consequence of the ageing process and is a natural female hormone-deficient state that occurs at the age of 45-55 years.

In this stage, ovaries gradually become less active and reduce their production of sex hormone (estrogen and progesterone).

As a result, menses cease permanently.

Women are usually considered to be menopausal if they have not had a menstrual period for one year without any underlying cause, she said.

Irani said some women experience mild problems or none at all but some women have severe symptoms in this period.

It is an inevitable phenomenon in women's lives who further spend many years of life in the postmenopausal phase.

The minister said the National Health Mission envisages achievement of universal access to equitable, affordable and quality health care services that are responsive to peoples needs.

The strategy is based on provision of comprehensive care through the five pillars or thematic areas of reproductive, maternal, neonatal, child and adolescent health and is guided by central tenets of equity, universal care, entitlement, and accountability, and it has been developed to provide an understanding of 'continuum of care' to ensure equal focus on various life stages.

