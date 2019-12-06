Home Nation

FIR against nine for trying to rape college student in Uttar Pradesh

Some persons stopped her scooter and tried to drag her near a brick kiln, the girl said in her complaint to police.

For representational purposes.

By PTI

BAREILLY: An FIR has been registered against nine persons, two of them unidentified, for allegedly trying to rape a law student in Izatnagar area here, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday evening when the girl was returning home after appearing in an examination.

Some persons stopped her scooter and tried to drag her near a brick kiln, the girl said in her complaint to police.

The accused allegedly took her purse, mobile phone and chain, tore her clothes and tried to rape her. She managed to flee from there and narrated the incident to her family members.

An FIR has been registered in this connection against Shalu Master, Sanjeev Kanaujia, Manoj Verma, Rajiv Kanaujia, Videsh Singh Chauhan, Prabhat, Nanhe Lal and two unidentified persons.

Superintendent of Police, City, Ravindra Kumar said attempts are on to nab the accused who are absconding.

A probe is on in the matter, he said.

