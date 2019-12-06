Haryana to start special buses for women

By IANS

CHANDIGARH: To ensure safety of women, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday issued direction to start special buses for them on a pilot basis in Ambala, Panchkula, Yamunanagar, Karnal and Kurukshetra districts.

He was reviewing the progress of Chatra Parivahan Suraksha Yojana here.

The Chief Minister said the special buses are being started keeping in view the security of the students. Women police constables would also be deputed in each such bus so as to keep a vigil on anti-social elements.

Initially, educational institutions of higher education would be included for to and fro facility for the students.