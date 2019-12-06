Home Nation

If legal system not strong, police will repeat such incidents: DCW's Swati Maliwal on Hyderabad encounter

All four accused in the rape and murder of the veterinarian in Telangana were killed by the police when they tried to escape while being taken to the crime spot, police said on Friday morning.

Published: 06th December 2019 09:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2019 01:32 PM   |  A+A-

DCW chief Swati Maliwal

DCW chief Swati Maliwal (File | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: After all four accused in the rape and murder of a woman veterinarian in Telangana were killed in an encounter, Delhi Commission for Women chairperson Swati Maliwal asked "what will police do if rapists try to escape from custody".

"What will the police do if rapists try to escape. That is exactly why we are requesting the Centre to create a strong system in the country so that rapists who are committing such heinous crimes need to be given death penalty after all kinds of court procedures," Maliwal said while speaking to ANI.

HYDERABAD ENCOUNTER: FROM THAROOR TO NIRBHAYA'S MOTHER, READ ALL REACTIONS HERE

She said if the system is not strong then the police of this country will "repeat these kinds of incidents much more".

"At least these men will no longer be living on taxpayers' money the way Nirbhaya convicts have been doing for the past seven years," she said.

READ HERE: All four accused in Hyderabad vet rape-murder case shot dead by police

Speaking about her hunger strike against rape incidents in the country, she said: "The hunger strike has entered 4th day and will continue until the Centre meets the demand to create a strong system of deterrence punishment to rapists in this country."

All four accused in the rape and murder of the veterinarian in Telangana were killed by the police when they tried to escape while being taken to the crime spot, police said on Friday morning. Senior police officials have arrived at the site of the encounter.

The doctor was brutally gang-raped and killed by four persons before they burnt her body in Shamshabad area on November 27. The four accused were in judicial custody at Cherlapally Central Jail in Hyderabad. 

TAGS
Justice for Disha Shadnagar Hyderabad vet rape Hyderabad rape police encounter Hyderabad encounter Hyderabad police Swati Maliwal dcw
Comments

