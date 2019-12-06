Home Nation

Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das, Speaker, ministers to try their luck in second phase polling on Saturday

The voting on Saturday will also see the BJP state unit president Laxman Gilua trying his electoral luck.

Published: 06th December 2019 09:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2019 09:38 PM   |  A+A-

Polling officials carry EVM machines and other polling materials on the eve of the second phase of Jharkhand Assembly election in Ranchi Friday Dec. 6 2019. (Photo | PTI)

Polling officials carry EVM machines and other polling materials on the eve of the second phase of Jharkhand Assembly election in Ranchi Friday Dec. 6 2019. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

RANCHI: The fates of Chief Minister Raghubar Das, Speaker Dinesh Oraon and ministers Neelkanth Singh Munda and Ramchandra Sahis will be decided in the second phase of polling in Jharkhand on Saturday.

The voting on Saturday will also see the BJP state unit president Laxman Gilua trying his electoral luck.

They will be among the 260 candidates in the fray in 20 assembly seats.

Of them 29 are women nominees and 73 are independents.

The polling on Saturday will be second in the five-phase assembly election in the tribal state.

Election Commission sources said the EC has deployed polling and security personnel for free, fair and peaceful votes.

The people will exercise their franchise between 7 a.m and 5 p.m in Jamshedpur(East) and Jamshedpur(West) constituencies, while in the rest 18 the time to do so would end at 3 pm, an EC release said.

This was being done to allow polling personnel to travel from the remote areas during shorter winter days to deposit the EVMs in the strong rooms, a government official said.

Das will take on his former cabinet colleague turned independent candidate Saryu Roy in Jamshedpur (East) Oraon is contesting from Sisai on a BJP ticket, while Munda, who is the rural development minister is in the fray in Khunti.

Gilua is contesting from Chakradharpur.

Sahis, an AJSU party candidate, is in the fray in Jugsalai seat.

Sixteen of the 20 constituencies going to the polls on Saturday are reserved for the scheduled tribe candidates and one for the scheduled caste, the release said.

According to police, more than 42,000 security personnel, including central forces, have been deployed in the 20 seats spread across seven districts.

All preparations are in place to hold peaceful, impartial and transparent polling, Jharkhand Chief Electoral Officer Vinay Kumar Choubey said at a press conference here.

He said a total 6066 polling stations have been set up in the constituencies going for polls in the second phase.

Webcasting facilities will be provided in 1662 polling stations.

A total 337 are model polling stations and 94 will be exclusively conducted by women, Choubey said.

A total 48,25,038 voters, including 23,93,437 female and 90 third gender voters, will decide the fate of 260 candidates.

The assembly seats where polls will be held on Saturday are Baharagora, Ghatsila(ST), Potka(ST), Jugsalai (SC), Jamshedpur(East), Jamshedpur(West), Seraikela(ST), Chaibasa(ST), Majhgaon(ST), Jaganathpur(ST), Manoharpur(ST), Chakradharpur(ST), Kharsawan(ST), Tamar(ST), Torpa(ST), Khunti (ST), Mandar(ST), Sisai(ST), Simdega(ST) and Kolebira(ST), they said.

Former Jharkhand PCC president Pradeep Kumar Balmachu, who has joined the AJSU party recently, is contesting from Ghatsila.

JD-U president Salkhan Murmu is contesting from Majhgaon and JVM-P candidate and former HRD minister Bandhu Tirkey is contesting from Mandar.

The BJP is contesting in all the 20 constituencies going to the polls in the second phase, while the opposition alliance of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and Congress are contesting in 14 and six seats respectively.

AJSU Party, an NDA ally which is contesting the assembly elections on its own for the first time since the creation of Jharkhand, has fielded candidates in 12 seats where polling will be held in this phase.

The RJD, which has got a total of seven seats according to the seat-sharing formula by the three opposition parties has no candidate in the second phase of polling.

The Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) has fielded candidates in all the 20 seats, while Bahujan Samaj Party is in the fray in 14 seats.

The Left party CPI is contesting in two seats, while CPI-M is contesting in one and the NCP in two constituencies.

Six candidates of All India Trinamool Congress are also in the fray in the second phase.

The first phase had concluded on November 30.

The fifth and final phase of polling will be held on December 20 and counting will take place on December 23, the Election Commission sources said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Raghubar Das Neelkanth Singh Munda Ramchandra Sahis Dinesh Oraon Laxman Gilua BJP Congress Jharkhand Assembly Polls Jharkhand Elections
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | EPS)
US to start accepting H-1B visa applications from April 1
The two-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by the 35-year-old man at the tea shop.
True grit: Karnataka schoolgirl fights off sex pervert
India's skipper Virat Kohli plays a shot during the first T20 cricket match against West Indies. (Photo | PTI)
Amazing, extraterrestrial: Cricket fraternity lauds Virat Kohli
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS, A Raja Chidambaram)
Your SBI debit card will be invalid from Jan 1, hurry up get new one now!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai's brand new pedestrian plaza springs to life
NHRC team reaches Hyderabad, to visit 'encounter' spot, examine bodies
Gallery
The four accused in the rape and murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad were killed by the police in the early hours of Friday at the spot where the victim's charred body had earlier been found. Here's a timeline of events that unfolded.
'Encounter' with Hyderabad rape accused: Here's a timeline of how the events unfolded
Arterial roads of Chennai like the Anna Salai and the Poonamalle High Road, suffer from potholes, bumps and sewage stagnation among many other issues. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Anna Salai to Poonamalle, no roads - just potholes in Chennai
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp