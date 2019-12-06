Home Nation

Jharkhand High Court rejects RJD supremo Lalu Prasad's bail plea

At present, he is being treated at paying ward of Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS), Ranchi for various ailments.

RJD supremo Lalu Prasad

RJD supremo Lalu Prasad (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

RANCHI: In a setback to RJD supremo, the Jharkhand High Court on Friday rejected bail application of jailed Lalu Prasad in a fodder scam case.

Justice Apresh Kumar Singh turned down Lalu's bail petition on the ground that he has not completed half of the jail term. Lalu Prasad had sought bail in connection with fraudulent withdrawal from Dumka treasury case in which he has been awarded two seven years consecutive prison terms.

Lalu Prasad has been convicted in four multi-million fodder scam cases so far.

He however has been granted bail in one of the four fraudulent withdrawal cases from Deoghar treasury in which he was awarded three and half years jail.

He sought bail in second fodder scam case in which he is a convict, but it was dismissed by the court. Lalu Prasad had sought bail on medical ground.

At present, he is being treated at paying ward of Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS), Ranchi for various ailments.

The Rs 900 crore fodder scam had taken place in the Animal Husbandry department of the united Bihar when Lalu Prasad was the chief minister.

