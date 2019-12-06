Home Nation

Manipur: Police detain NGO leaders

Leaders of Manipur People Against CAB were received by the police and taken to the office of district police chief.

Published: 06th December 2019 07:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2019 07:26 PM   |  A+A-

Police detain leaders of Manipur People Against CAB 

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The leaders of Manipur People Against CAB (MANPAC) were briefly detained by Manipur Police in Imphal on Friday.

It was learnt the alleged detention took place when they landed at the Imphal Airport following their meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill. They were received by the police and taken to the office of district police chief. Later, they were allowed to go.

The reason behind the police action was not known.

“Leaders of MANPAC have been detained from the airport just after their arrival from the meeting with Home Minister from Delhi. All other leaders of Coordination Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) have also been searched by state police for making arrest,” COCOMI assistant coordinator Khuraijam Athouba told this newspaper.

Shah had met the leaders of various organisations and political parties from the Northeast in the past month to discuss the Citizenship Bill.

TAGS
Manipur People Against CAB Manipur police
