Measures like cutting rapists' private parts should be considered: Rajasthan minister

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: As the furore over recent rape incidents rages on in the country, controversial statements by two ministers in Rajasthan have hit the headlines.

Cabinet Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment, Master Bhanwar Lal Meghwal said during a press conference that there are many countries where private parts of rapists are cut and added that governments and courts in India should think about punishing the culprits publicly.

A few days ago, the State Energy and Water Resources Minister, Dr. BD Kalla had also told the media on Monday that children are getting wrongly influenced due to wrong content on mobiles and internet; he had also appealed to people to keep their children away from mobiles and internet.

Talking to the media after a public hearing at the state Congress headquarters on Thursday, Meghwal said that quick and harsher punishments should be given for crimes like rape.

"Before the TV and Internet started dominating our lives, we never used to have these gruesome crimes. The perpetrators of such rotten crimes like rape should be hanged in public. The court should decide and punish the accused in rape-related cases in a maximum of three months. There is a provision for hanging the perpetrators in public and cutting their genitals in many countries and I think we should also make the laws much tougher in our country", he added.

Recently, a female veterinary doctor was murdered after a gang-rape in Hyderabad and later her corpse was burnt.

Also a minor was raped and murdered in Tonk district of Rajasthan. These incidents have led to nationwide protests.

In both houses of Parliament, it is being demanded by the opposition that stringent laws should be enacted in this regard.

Besides Meghwal, State Energy and Water Resources Minister, Dr. BD Kalla, while talking to the media on Monday, said that children are getting corrupt due to wrong content on mobile and internet.

He added that the reason for the deterioration of children is also the lack of cultural values. Kalla has demanded the central government to ban wrong content on the Internet.

Meanwhile, Senior BJP leader and former Minister, Madan Dilavar, held Congress responsible for the increasing incidents of rape in Rajasthan - saying that the people who voted for the party are rapists, miscreants and social activists.

Dilawar, who is always in the news for his controversial statements, said in Kota that Congress always gives protection to wrongdoers. He added that good people of the state have voted for BJP.