Medical college scam: CBI conducts searches at multiple locations in Lucknow

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is carrying out searches at multiple locations in Lucknow in connection with alleged irregularities in the admissions of a private medical college, officials said on Friday.

The searches started early morning after the agency filed an FIR on the orders of the Supreme Court, they said.

According to sources, the team also visited the residence of a former high court judge.

The agency has registered a case against seven accused under relevant sections of IPC and Prevention of Corruption Act on certain allegations of bribery among others with regard to irregularities.

According to agency officials, searches were conducted at the residential premises of accused at Lucknow and Delhi officials have recovered incriminating documents like investment and financial transaction details of the accused.