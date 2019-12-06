MHA writes to states, UTs for inputs to make criminal laws citizen centric

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has written to states and UTs asking for suggestions to make criminal laws more “citizen centric”, sources said on Thursday, adding that the Centre was looking at a “comprehensive review and restructuring of criminal laws”.The MHA has sought suggestions for a major overhaul and recasting of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), officials said.

The new structure and content of criminal laws will be citizen centric and will reflect the aspirations of a modern democracy and provide for speedy justice, especially to the weaker sections of society, an official explained.The Bureau of Police Research and Development may undertake the review of the laws such as the IPC, CrPC, the Indian Evidence Act and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. This newspaper had first reported about the development on October 9.

The BPRD will constitute a suitable working or consultative group and submit a report, officials said. The new laws are required to focus on simplifying legal procedures so that ease of living is ensured for the common man. Home Minister Amit Shah had recently said the Centre would soon make changes in laws on internal security, including in IPC and CrPC.