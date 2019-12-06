Priyanka Gandhi slams Sakshi Maharaj for wishing Unnao rape accused

By IANS

NEW DELHI/LUCKNOW: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slammed BJP MP from Unnao, Sakshi Maharaj, for wishing MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, accused of rape on his birthday.

Priyanka Gandhi in her tweet wrote: "A lawmaker and BJP MP is giving best wishes to rape accused MLA. Only yesterday (Thursday) in Unnao, a rape survivor was set on fire. When lawmakers will stand in support of rape accused, how will anybody fight with the criminals."

Sakshi Maharaj had posted his birthday wishes for Sengar from his official Twitter handle on Thursday.

The Congress General Secretary is on a two-day visit to Lucknow where she met the strategy group of the party and discussed the law and order situation in the state.

The party is preparing to launch a mass protest to highlight the plight of women and farmers.

The Congress in UP is also preparing for the proposed rally on December 14 in Delhi where party wants maximum participation from UP.