Reject mercy plea of Nirbhaya gang-rape convict, MHA urges President

By Online Desk

The Union Home Ministry has urged President Ram Nath Kovind to reject the mercy plea of one of the convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang-rape case, officials said.

The Delhi government approached the President two days after Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal rejected the mercy plea.

Vinay Sharma, one of the convicts facing the gallows for the rape-and-murder of a 23-year-old paramedic student, had filed the mercy petition before the President. The file was forwarded by the Delhi government to the President for consideration.

Nirbhaya was gang-raped on December 16, 2012. She later succumbed to her injuries.

The brutality of the rape had rocked the nation leading to massive protests.

The rejection of the plea of the Nirbhaya gang rape comes at a time when there is nationwide outrage over the rape-murder of a veterinarian in Hyderabad.