Six review pleas filed in SC seeking review of Ayodhya verdict

Five fresh review petitions have been filed by Maulana Mufti Hasbullah, Moulana Mahfoozur Rehman, Mishbahuddin, Mohd Umar and Haji Nahboob.

File photo of Babri Masjid in Ayodhya (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Six petitioners approached the Supreme Court on Friday seeking review of its November 9 judgment which paved the way for construction of a Ram temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya and ruled out any scope of building a mosque at the site where Babri Masjid once stood.  

Incidentally, Friday was the 27th anniversary of the demolition of Babri Masjid by kar sevaks, triggering communal riots in the country.While five pleas were filed by Maulana Mufti Hasbullah, Moulana Mahfoozur Rehman, Mishbahuddin, Mohd Umar and Haji Nahboob, who are all supported by the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), the sixth one was filed by Mohammad Ayub, president of Peace Party.

ALSO READ | VHP leader: No issue with forum seeking Ayodhya verdict review

Hasbullah’s review petition emphasised that the purpose of the plea was not to “disturb the peace of this great nation but in the spirit that any peace must be conducive to justice”. “In respect of this case, Muslims have always maintained peace but Muslims and their properties have been a victim of violence and unfairness treatment. This review is part of a quest for justice,” the plea said.

Five review petitions, which are settled by senior advocates Rajeev Dhavan and Zafaryad Jilani, were filed through advocate M R Shamshad on Friday. On December 2, the first plea seeking review of Ayodhya verdict was filed by Maulana Syed Ashhad Rashidi, legal heir of original litigant M Siddiq and also the Uttar Pradesh president of the Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind.

