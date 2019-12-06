Swedish royals get a taste of Uttarakhand’s hospitality

Vineet Upadhyay By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Sweden’s King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia arrived in Uttarakhand on Thursday on their two-day visit.Education minister Dhan Singh Rawat received the royal couple at Jolly Grant Airport Dehradun from where they were taken to Rishikesh for a Ganga puja. At Ram Jhula Bridge in Rishikesh, the king and the queen met child environment activist Ridhima Pandey, who had petitioned the United Nations warning it about climate change and global warming issues.

“His Excellency and the Queen were sensitive and tired to understand the issues plaguing our country. They were also interested in our work in Haridwar. I hope the world leaders will be sensitive like them,” said Pandey.

Later, the Swedish king and queen inaugurated a Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) in Haridwar. Over 50,000 population of Jwalapur area in Haridwar will benefit from the newly-launched STP project. Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat joined the royals in Haridwar. “The royals were impressed with the work and praised our work in environment, sanitation among others,” the CM said, after meeting the visiting guests. Afterwards, the Swedish royal couple travelled to Corbett Tiger Reserve where they will be staying the night and visit day safari in Jhirna zone of the tiger reserve on Friday.