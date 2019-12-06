Two sons meet detained Omar Abdullah,  NC leader not given sanction

By Express News Service

SRINAGAR: The two sons of detained NC vice-president and former chief minister Omar Abdullah met their father again on Thursday. But, senior NC leader Hasnain Masoodi was allowed to meet neither Omar nor his father Farooq Abdullah. Sources said Omar’s two sons Zamir and Zahir met him at Hari Niwas Palace, where he is lodged since his detention on August 5.

Masoodi said he has not been allowed to meet the Abdullahs for last two months. “I, being a lawyer, wanted to visit them to discuss legal issues with them. However, the district administration has not permitted me to visit them,” Masoodi said.

The National Conference leader said he informed the administration that he was going to visit the Abdullahs in the capacity of a legal expert. “Despite being their counsel and sitting MP from Anantnag, authorities are not allowing me to meet Farooq and Omar,” Masoodi said, adding that he would again meet the Srinagar Deputy Commissioner to get a permission for meeting the Abdullahs.