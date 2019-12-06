Uddhav Thackeray meets PM Modi for first time after becoming Maharashtra CM

By PTI

PUNE: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray received Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Pune airport on Friday.

It was the two leaders' first meeting after Thackeray broke away from ally BJP and formed a Shiv Sena-led government in Maharashtra with the support of the Congress and NCP last month.

The prime minister will be attending the national conference of director generals and inspector generals of police which is being held in Pune.

After receiving the PM, Thackeray left for Mumbai, state government officials said.

BJP leader and leader of opposition in the Assembly Devendra Fadnavis was also present when Modi arrived at the airport.