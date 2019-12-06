Home Nation

Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar discuss Maharashtra portfolio allocation

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray with NCP chief Sharad Pawar

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray with NCP chief Sharad Pawar (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and NCP chief Sharad Pawar met here on Friday evening to discuss allocation of portfolios and expansion of the week-old Maha Vikas Agadhi (MVA)government in the state.

The meeting at Nehru Center was attended by Shiv Sena leaders Eknath Shinde, Sanjay Rautand Subhash Desai, and the NCP's Ajit Pawar and Jayant Patil, sources said.

Pawar stressed the need for allocation of portfolios to the ministers who were sworn in with Thackeray on November 28 at the earliest, sources said.

Portfolio allocation is likely to happen on Monday, but before that another meeting could be held with Congress leaders, they added.

The expansion of the council of ministers will be done after the winter session of the state legislature, sources said.

It was decided that Thackeray will hold a charge of the home ministry till then, they added.

A cabinet meeting would be held on Saturday.

It would be the second cabinet meeting of the MVA government.

