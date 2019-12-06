Home Nation

UP police counter Mayawati's claim with crime statistics

Mayawati had asked the UP police to take inspiration from Hyderabad police and take strict action against culprits in such cases.

Published: 06th December 2019 01:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2019 01:07 PM   |  A+A-

BSP supremo Mayawati

BSP supremo Mayawati (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh police on Friday came out with statistics to counter BSP chief Mayawati's statement that 'jungle raj' is prevailing in the state.

"The figures speak for themselves. Jungle Raj is a thing of the past. No longer now. 103 criminals killed and 1859 injured in 5178 police engagements in the last more than 2 years. 17745 criminals surrendered or cancelled their own bails to go to jail. Hardly state guests," UP police said in a tweet.

Mayawati had earlier in the day praised the Hyderabad Police for its strong action against the accused in the gang rape and murder of a 25-year-old veterinarian and asked the Uttar Pradesh Police to take inspiration from them.

              HYDERABAD ENCOUNTER: CLICK HERE TO READ ALL REACTIONS

"The action that has been taken by the Hyderabad Police is praiseworthy," Mayawati said, reacting to the encounter killings of the four accused arrested in connection with the case.

"In UP, this is happening every day not just in one district but in every district. Be it young girls or aged women, nobody is being spared. There is jungle raj in UP," she said, adding that when she was chief minister she had acted even against members of her own party.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister asked the state police to take inspiration from Hyderabad police and take strict action against culprits in such cases.

"Uttar Pradesh and Delhi police will have to change," she added.

